Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.72. 220,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 117,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. The company has a market cap of C$560.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7337734 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.