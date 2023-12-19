TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 131,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 418,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a current ratio of 88.22. The stock has a market cap of $526.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

