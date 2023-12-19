Ultra Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $84.88 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,268.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.23 or 0.00532871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00113163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00025039 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24035341 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,842,791.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.