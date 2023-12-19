United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Up 1.4%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 99,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 94,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 12,023.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

