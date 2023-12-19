Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $241.77

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.77 and last traded at $241.23, with a volume of 92035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

