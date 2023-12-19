Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.00

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.93, with a volume of 53536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

