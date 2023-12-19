Velas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,535,678,109 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

