Verasity (VRA) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Verasity has a market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

