Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,787. The company has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

