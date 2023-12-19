Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 2,376,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,312,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

