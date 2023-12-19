Wanchain Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00094236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,438,364 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

