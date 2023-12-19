WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.08 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. WAX has a market cap of $233.06 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,099,657,749 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,617,212 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,099,291,506.9397492 with 3,387,474,155.0592437 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06870064 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $18,965,132.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

