Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WealthOne LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 148,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 166.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.13. The company had a trading volume of 426,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,984. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

