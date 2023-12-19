Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. 578,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.