Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 38,584 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,584 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,958 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.