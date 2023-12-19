Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 7,764 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,915. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

