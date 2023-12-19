Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $277.65. 507,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.42.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

