Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.65. 568,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,066. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.