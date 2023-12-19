Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):

12/19/2023 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/7/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2023 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/27/2023 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2023 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

EQNR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,472,000 after purchasing an additional 362,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

