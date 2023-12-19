Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
NYSE WDI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
