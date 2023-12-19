Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NYSE WDI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

