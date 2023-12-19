Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

GDO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

