Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
