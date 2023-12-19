Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 238,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

