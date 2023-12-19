Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Trading Up 4.6 %

TSE:WEF traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.68. 1,495,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,648. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.