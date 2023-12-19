WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $44.54 million and $44,842.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00167202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

