Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.41

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 67849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $615.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

