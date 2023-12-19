Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0066

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $292.51 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

