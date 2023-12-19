WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.03. 148,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 298,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 44.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $285,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

