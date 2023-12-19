WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.58

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 18580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $639.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

