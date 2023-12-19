WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $221.62 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.62 million and $2.46 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02217267 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.