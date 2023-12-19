X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.44. 22,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 20,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 69.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

