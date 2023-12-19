Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.49

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 1633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

