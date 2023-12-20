111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 1%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 71,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 91,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
