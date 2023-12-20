111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 1%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 71,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 91,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

111 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

111 Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 111 by 221.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 111 during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

