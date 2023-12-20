89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.12% from the company’s current price.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of ETNB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

