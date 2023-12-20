abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of LON APEO opened at GBX 457.14 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £702.85 million, a P/E ratio of 645.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 396.60 ($5.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 495 ($6.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 440.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 439.47.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile
