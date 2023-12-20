Aecon Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Aecon Group Stock Up 1.5 %
ARE stock opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.45. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.8109589 earnings per share for the current year.
ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
