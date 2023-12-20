aelf Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $577.10 million and $26.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,898,344 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

