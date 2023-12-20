Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.50

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.48), with a volume of 4273196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.85 ($0.43).

Afentra Stock Up 11.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The company has a market cap of £82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -846.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Afentra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Afentra

In related news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald bought 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,523.46). In other news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($23,523.46). Also, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £10,550.23 ($13,342.90). Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.