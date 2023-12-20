Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 2%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Approximately 1,350,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,048,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANIC

Agronomics Trading Down 3.6 %

Agronomics Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.03. The company has a market cap of £93.36 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.