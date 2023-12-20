Aion (AION) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,141.16 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00115359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

