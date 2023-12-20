AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Down 4.1%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of £10.13 million, a PE ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.84.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

