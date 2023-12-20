Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.58 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $77.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00101642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,007,572,380 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

