AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.13. 17,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.