Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Sells $50,328.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,295. The stock has a market cap of $467.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLO

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,790,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.