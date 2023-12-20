Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $18.29. 67,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 306,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Specifically, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,651 shares of company stock worth $1,410,076 over the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

