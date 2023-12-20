Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.69

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.69 and traded as high as $74.70. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $74.17, with a volume of 274,472 shares traded.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,240.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,240.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

