AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP James Gallagher Sells 22,000 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMC Networks Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 620,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $817.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

