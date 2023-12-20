American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 11,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QINT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1,642.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 252,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 60,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

