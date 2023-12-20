American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.43

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.43, with a volume of 5140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

