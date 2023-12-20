American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 823323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 107,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.