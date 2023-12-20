Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.39. 223,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 66,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.40 to C$3.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on Amex Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.50 million, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

